Sachin Tendulkar Advocates Exploring Indian Islands Amid Controversy Says,'India Is Blessed With...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep adds fuel to the controversy. Sharing breathtaking glimpses on X, Modi praises the region's beauty.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 07:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the midst of a social media storm surrounding the 'Boycott Maldives' trend, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has taken to X to share his enchanting experience in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. The former Indian captain encourages fellow citizens to explore the rich beauty of India's coastal towns and pristine islands. Sachin Tendulkar, in a heartfelt post on X, reminisces about celebrating his 50th birthday in Sindhudurg. The cricket maestro emphasizes the town's allure, combining gorgeous locations with warm hospitality, leaving him with a treasure trove of memories. Sachin underscores India's abundance of beautiful coastlines and pristine islands, echoing the "Atithi Devo Bhava" philosophy.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal's Australian Open Dreams Shattered: Superstar To Miss 2024 Edition Due To Muscle Tear

'Boycott Maldives' Trend and Political Backlash

The 'Boycott Maldives' trend gained momentum after a Maldives minister and citizens posted anti-India comments on X. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep triggered controversy, leading to a clash of words between Indian and Maldivian officials. Notably, the controversy sparked calls to explore Indian destinations, led by Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities.

Venkatesh Prasad's Call to Action

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad entered the fray, slamming Maldivian minister Mariyam Shiuna for derogatory remarks. Prasad sees this as an opportunity to develop Indian coastal towns into tourist destinations, promoting the idea of exploring India's untapped beauty.

Bollywood's Response

Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, joined the conversation, expressing support for Indian tourism. Akshay Kumar, appalled by hateful comments, advocates exploring Indian islands and urges dignity first. John Abraham echoes the sentiment, highlighting India's amazing hospitality and marine life.

Diplomatic Tensions

Diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives escalate, with former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemning the "appalling language" used by Maldivian ministers. He calls on the current government to distance itself from such comments, reflecting the strain in bilateral relations.

PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep adds fuel to the controversy. Sharing breathtaking glimpses on X, Modi praises the region's beauty. However, Maldivian officials, including a now-deleted post by minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, accuse the visit of diverting attention from the Maldives.

