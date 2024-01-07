In a heartbreaking turn of events for tennis enthusiasts worldwide, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open. The Spanish sensation suffered a setback in his comeback journey, revealing a small muscle tear sustained during the Brisbane International last week. Taking to his social media handles, Nadal shared the unfortunate news with his fans, expressing his disappointment and revealing the details of the injury. The tennis maestro clarified that the tear occurred in a different muscle than his previous injury, providing a glimmer of optimism amidst the setback.

Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that's good news.

Brisbane International Comeback

Nadal's return to the court in Brisbane was highly anticipated after nearly a year-long hiatus due to a hip flexor injury suffered at the 2023 Australian Open. Despite showcasing glimpses of his vintage form with wins over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler, Nadal faced a challenging quarter-final against Australian Jordan Thompson.

The Quarter-final Defeat and Lingering Leg Issue

The quarter-final clash turned out to be an intense three-and-a-half-hour battle, resulting in Nadal's defeat. During the match, the 37-year-old struggled with a leg issue, contributing to his ultimate setback. This setback proved to be a significant blow to his Australian Open aspirations.

Nadal's Injury Update

In a detailed statement, Nadal explained, "I have a micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury, and that’s good news." However, the tennis icon acknowledged that he is not currently fit to compete at the demanding five-set matches, prompting his decision to fly back to Spain for treatment and rest.

Career Reflection and Possible Farewell

Nadal's recent setbacks have raised questions about the longevity of his illustrious career. Having marked his return in Brisbane after the 2023 injury, the Spanish Raging Bull had hoped to make a triumphant comeback at the Australian Open. However, with the latest setback, speculations arise about whether the 2024 season could potentially be Nadal's last on the professional tour.

Nadal's Australian Open Legacy

With two Australian Open titles under his belt in 2009 and 2022, Nadal has left an indelible mark on the Melbourne Park courts. The absence of the former World No. 1 from the 2024 edition opens up opportunities for other players, with current World No.1 Novak Djokovic emerging as a top contender to clinch the Grand Slam event.