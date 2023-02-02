Sachin Tendulkar Delivers Inspirational Speech to India U19 Women T20 World Champs, WATCH

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar felicitated the World Cup champion India U19 women’s team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1). Shafali Verma’s side got a cheque of Rs 5 crore from the hands of Tendulkar, who delivered an inspirational speech to the girls ahead of the third T20 match between India and New Zealand.

“By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India, to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunity,” Sachin Tendulkar told the World Cup-winning team.

On Sunday, Team India defeated England in a one-sided summit clash, first bowling them out for 68 and then chasing down the target in 14 overs. “Firstly I would like to congratulate out Women's Under-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup. What a fabulous achievement. I can assure you that the entire nation and well-wishers of Indian cricket will celebrate and cherish this victory for years to come.”

Tendulkar during his speech recalled his introduction to the sport and hailed the pioneers in women’s cricket for laying a solid platform for young girls to excel in cricket. “My dream started in 1983, when I was just 10 years young. I would like to thank the past players who made it possible for the girls in the country to dream big. Diana Edulji, Anjum Chopra, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and many others,” he said.

India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winners on Sunday. Coming to the match, Indian bowlers’ tremendous performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari’s knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India`s march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another telling performance when it mattered.

