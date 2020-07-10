Sachin Tendulkar extends birthday greetings to his 'idol' Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar turned 71 on Friday and former opener Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to extend warm birthday greetings to his 'idol'.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the master blaster posted a picture of him with Gavaskar on his special occassion beforerevealing that he first got a chance to meet his idol at an early age of 13.

Tendulkar further said that the meeting was a dream come true for him and that Gavaskar was a player he had always looked up to and wanted to emulate.

"I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987.As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead," Tendulkar tweeted along with the picture.

Besides Tendulkar, many other current and former cricketers also wished Gavaskar a 'very Happy Birthday.'

Former cricketer Kaif posted a video of himself with Gavaskar and tweeted that he had grown up listening to the legendary cricketers tales of batting without helmet.

"Happy birthday, Sunny bhai.Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself.

The man is always at home in the West Indies," Kaif wrote.

Describing Gavaskar as 'the master of Indian cricket', out-of-favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina also wished for the former's good health and prosperity on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the Legend! Master of Indian Cricket.From being the first person to score centuries and achieving many milestones.You will always be loved by all the Cricket fans.

Wish you great health and prosperity," Raina tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) also exteded birthday greetings to Gavasar by listing down his cricket stats.

World Cup winner

First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs

First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs

First batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice

Held the record for most number of Test tons until 2005

Born on July 10, 1949, Gavaskar made his international debut for India during a Test match against West Indies in March 1971.

Gavaskar smashed a total of 774 runs during his maiden series--which still remains the most runs by any player in his debut series and the most by an Indian in a Test series.

He went on to notch up 10,122 runs in 124 matches he played in the longest format of the game for the national side besides amassing 3,092 runs in 108 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) he played during his cricketing career.

In his penultimate Test in 1987 against arch-rivals Pakistan, he became the first player ever to reach 10,000-run mark in the longest format of the game.

With a total of 2,749 runs against West Indies, Gavaskar also holds the record of the most number of runs scored by an Indian against West Indies in Tests.He also holds the record of smashing four centuries in four innings – which is also the most by an Indian cricketer in Tests.

Besides this, Gavaskar also smashed 25,834 runs in 348 first-class matches and 4,594 runs in 151 List A games.