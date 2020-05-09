Sachin Tendulkar reminisces his special stint with Yorkshire Cricket County

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently walked down the memory lane and recalled his 'special stint' with Yorkshire Cricket County Club in 1992.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 47-year-old posted a picture of him as 19-year-old and reminisced his playing days with Yorkshire that helped him gain better understanding of English conditions.

"Flashback to my county cricket days! As a 19 year old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions.

Fond memories! #FlashbackFriday," the master blaster captioned the post.

In 1992, Tendulkar became the first overseas-born player to represent Yorkshire. Prior to Tendulkar, the county had never roped in players even from other English counties.

Tendulkar, who was named in the Yorkshire squad as a replacement for injured Australian fast bowler Craig McDermott, appeared in a total of 16 first-class matches for the county and amassed 1,070 runs in it at an average of 46.52.

Regarded as one of the most complete batsman in the history of the game, Tendulkar holds almost all batting records which exists at the moment.

Hailed by many as the ' God of Cricket', Tendulkar made 200 appearances for India in Test cricket and amassed 15,921 runs in the format. He also featured in 462 ODIs for the Men in Blue and scored 18,426 runs in it. Meanwhile, his only appearance in the shortest format of the game came during a T20I match against South Africa in 2006.

Tendulkar is the top run scorer in the Test and ODI formats of the game. The former Indian opener also holds the record of highest number of centuries in the international cricket--a mind-numbing 100 tons.