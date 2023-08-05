Sachin Tendulkar Vs Shoaib Akhtar Again On Cards? Ex-Pakistan Players Likely To Play In Road Safety World Series 2023

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar could be facing former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar again in a cricket match that involves India and Pakistan. Yes, yoi read that right. There is a huge likelihood of this happening as the third season of Road Safety World Series is set to have Pakistan for the first time. In Road Safety, 8 teams took part in the 2022 edition. The teams are called India Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, New Zealand Legends. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan Legends could be the ninth team added to the roster.

The first edition of Road Safety World Series was played during the Pandemic in India. The second season too was played in the country but for the third edition, the tournament could be going outside India, to England, says the report. The organisers are currently zeroing on the final dates of the tournament. It is reportedly going to be held in month of September.



Some of the legends who have been part of the tournament are Sachin Tendulkar,Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Bond, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Jonty Rhodes, among others.

If Pakistan Legends play in the Road Safety World Series then it will be interesting to see who plays for them from the former cricketers group of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq.

Inzamam does not have match fitness these days to take the field while Misbah has recently got a position in Pakistan Cricket Board. At the same time, Afridi and Akhtar still play cricket. They recently took part in the Legends League Cricket. There is a big chance that Virender Sehwag vs Shahid Afridi, and Tendulkar vs Akhtar battle may get reignited. Other Pakistani cricketers who could take part in the tournament are Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, Wahab Riaz.