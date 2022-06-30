Jasprit Bumrah became India's 36th Test captain on Thursday (June 30) after Rohit Sharma was declared unfit to play the fifth and last Test vs England. In doing so, he became the first pacer in 35 years to lead India across formats after Kapil Dev. The former India great had last led India in 1987 in an ODI vs England. Bumrah, who has played 29 Tests and has picked 123 wickets, was selectors' choice ahead of Rishabh Pant who led India in the T20s vs South Africa at home. Pant however has been named as his deputy for the Test. India will go into the fifth Test without two big names in Rohit and KL Rahul, who is missing due to the groin injury. Had Rahul been their, he would have been an automatic choice to captain the side.

The news of Bumrah becoming captain reached the cricketer's household only when BCCI confirmed it via a press release. It got his family excited, including wife Sanjana Ganesan and mother Daljit. Speaking to ICC, Sanjana said that his mother is very excited to watch his son lead the side. Bumrah's mother has seen his journey right from the start so she is immensely proud of the pacer's achievement. Sanjana revealed that his mother, despite not having played the game herself, keeps sending tips and tricks to Bumrah.

"It was very nice to see, and she was very happy and proud of him."

Sanjana aso revealed how happy and proud Bumrah was after becoming the Indian Test captain.

"[Bumrah] got a lot of time to absorb and understand that this was really happening. He’s proud and definitely very happy about it. I don’t know if there is a little bit of nerves, but he’s had enough time to absorb it all," said Sanjana.