After the heartbreaking loss against England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, Team India has learnt many lessons. It is important that that these learnings are underlined so as to prepare for the next World Cup or the defeats in world tournaments will become a routine for India. Ahead of the all-important World Cup, Rohit Sharma talked about the new T20 batting approach. They showed that in the series prior to the World Cup, in West Indies and at home vs South Africa. But it went missing suddenly during the World Cup.

The intent was especially missing in the top order. Both openers - captain Rohit and KL Rahul - struggled to not just score big runs but even take India off to good starts in the World Cup.

Here are India's starts before fall of first wicket inside the powerplay: 7/1 after 1.5 overs vs Pakistan, 11/1 vs Netherlands after 2.4 overs, 23/1 after 4.2 overs vs South Africa, 11/1 after 2.3 overs vs Bangladesh, 27/1 after 3.5 overs vs Zimbabwe, 9/1 after 1.4 overs vs England in the semis.

The above numbers tell you the whole story. Rahul and Rohit failed to give any sort of start to the team throughout the World Cup. This is not proper even by ODI standards, forget about T20s. Rahul and Rohit were not just slow, they were terribly bad. No runs, no strike rate, no intent.

Live visuals of coach writing down Prithvi Shaw's name at the top of the order for the future..... pic.twitter.com/xwb4PuoFex — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 10, 2022

The onus went on Virat Kohli, who thankfully had come back to form at the right time and Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya for upping the run rate. Had these three not done the job, India may not have been able to even qualify for the semi-finals.

BCCI now need to sit and discuss this approach from India's top order. Barring an in-form Kohli who can play the anchor, Surya and Hardik, no one really deserved a place in the playing 11. Not Rohit, Rahul or Dinesh Karthik. It is quite baffling that Rishabh Pant warmed bench in conditions he has mastered in two trips to Australia. Nevertheless, the time is still in hand for the next World Cup and there are enough players to choose from.

The selectors now need to reboot the Indian T20 side and look to included the likes of Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan. These three should definitely be honed for the next tournament and played for a place in the top order. These are your attacking batters in T20, who are proven match-winners. It was always a strange call to not have them in the T20 side because Rohit as captain cannot be dropped and Rahul was continue on basis of his IPL runs.

Sanju has a strike rate of 135 in the T20Is, Ishan played with a strike rate of 131, and Shaw with a SR of 147 in IPL. But these 3 were never in India's T20 plans for the World Cup. Sure these were Australian conditions but had they got a long rope with the T20I side, thins could have been different. India need to walk the talk when they say they have adopted an attacking approach with the bat in T20Is. And walking the talk will begin when they bring in players who can do the said job for them.

We are only 2 years away from the next T20 World Cup and it is about time to start investing in those T20 talents and specialists and get rid of excess baggage.