Team India have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022. England ensured their World Cup campaign was on track when they beat India in the semi-finals on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. The loss means India lose another semi-final, their fourth in eight years. Indian fans showed their anger on the team as they find it hard to accept that such a good team continues to reach final of the World Cup one edition after the other. After the cruel loss in which England beat them by 10 wickets, star batters KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have posted their first reactions.

Surya took to Twitter to Twitter to thank Indian fans for their never-ending support to the team in the T20 World Cup. He wrote: "Hurtful loss. Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff. Proud to play for my country. We will reflect &come back stronger."

On the other hand, KL Rahul avoided any words and posted a picture of the team with a broken heart emoji. That was enough to sum up his emotions and that of so many Indian cricket team fans.

Rahul was trolled as well for his poor shpw in the T20 World. Earlier, popular comedian Tanmay Bhat had also roasted Rahul for his knock of 5 runs in the semi-final clash using Suniel Shetty memes. Rahul failed in key matches in this World Cup while stroking fifties against low-ranked teams like Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. His approach since IPL 2018 is beign questioned as he takes longer than usual to start striking the cricket ball. His place in the side will not be certain after this debacle that India have faced in the T20 World Cup 2022.