Team India will be flying back home after hurtful loss to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Reactions have started to come from all corners. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that India were under pressure because Pakistan had already made it to the final of the World Cup while Sachin Tendulkar asked fans to back the players amid heavy criticism of their performances. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul too posted reactions after getting knocked out of the tournament. Star batter and former India captain Virat Kohli has now dropped a letter for the fans.

In this letter to the fans, Kohli writes that the team is hurting and disappointed after the loss to England in the semifinals. "We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country," wrote Kohli on his Twitter.

We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. pic.twitter.com/l5NHYMZXPA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country

Kohli had a good T20 World Cup where he scored runs at will, finishing with 4 half centuries. He played superb knocks against Pakistan and also in the semi-final vs England. However, his efforts were not enough to take Team India to their second World Cup title in this format.

After the match ended, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid faced the media and was questioned on the future of Rohit and Virat. Rahul said that this was not the right time to reflect on the future of these senior players and that they still had some cricket left in them.