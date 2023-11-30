Sanju Samson Makes Comeback In Team India But His Fans Are Still Unhappy,'Ye Kya Mazak Hora Hai?'

Indian cricketing fraternity is buzzing with excitement as the prolific wicketkeeper-batsman, Sanju Samson, makes a stunning comeback to the One-Day International (ODI) squad for India's upcoming tour to South Africa. The Men's Selection Committee, in a meeting held in New Delhi, announced the squads for the all-format tour, marking a crucial moment in Indian cricketing history.

Samson's Rollercoaster Ride

Sanju Samson, known for his explosive batting and agile wicketkeeping, has experienced a rollercoaster journey in the Indian cricket set-up. After last featuring in an ODI in August during the West Indies series, the 29-year-old cricketer is eager to make his mark once again. Having played 13 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, Samson's return adds a dynamic edge to the squad.

ODI Statistics and Debut

Since his ODI debut in July 2021, Samson has showcased his prowess, amassing 390 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 55.71 and a striking rate of 104.00. Despite facing setbacks, including missing out on the World Cup squad, Samson's determination has propelled him back into the reckoning for the South Africa series.

Fans' Reaction to Samson's Comeback

The announcement of Samson's inclusion in the ODI squad has set social media abuzz, with fans expressing their elation and anticipation for the cricketer's comeback. Twitter erupted with excitement, and the cricketing community is eager to witness Samson's explosive batting display on the South African soil.

Squad Overview

Apart from Samson, the squad reveals strategic changes, with KL Rahul taking the reins as the ODI captain. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have opted for a break from ODIs and T20Is, emphasizing the team's focus on strategic management. Suryakumar Yadav, leading the team in the T20Is, and Rajat Patidar's return after recovery further add depth to the squad.

Schedule and Team India in Transition

The tour itinerary includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches, providing a comprehensive test for Team India. The absence of key players like Kohli and Sharma in ODIs and T20Is signifies a transition period for Indian cricket. As the team embarks on this challenging tour, all eyes are on the younger generation to carry the legacy forward.