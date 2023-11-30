In a crucial meeting held on Thursday in New Delhi, the Men's Selection Committee meticulously curated Team India's squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa. The diverse tour itinerary includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches, providing a comprehensive test for the Indian cricket team.

NEWS _- The Men's Selection Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to pick Team India's squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa. The Indian team will participate in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.



During the tour, India A will also play two_ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2023

Three Captains For Team India In 3 Series

The Test squad, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, features a formidable lineup. Suryakumar Yadav will helm the T20I squad, guiding a dynamic lineup. KL Rahul will lead the ODI squad, steering an accomplished ensemble.

Notable Absences and Medical Update

In a noteworthy development, Mr. Rohit Sharma and Mr. Virat Kohli requested a break from the white-ball leg of the tour, showcasing the team's strategic management. Additionally, Mr. Mohd. Shami's participation is contingent upon his ongoing medical treatment, subject to fitness.

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Notes

· Mr Rohit Sharma and Mr Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.

· Mr Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.

Here's a quick look at the schedule:

T20I Series:

Dec 10, Sun - 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban

Dec 12, Tue - 2nd T20I at St George's Park, Gqeberha

Dec 14, Thu - 3rd T20I at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

ODI Series:

Dec 17, Sun - 1st ODI at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Dec 19, Tue - 2nd ODI at St George's Park, Gqeberha

Dec 21, Thu - 3rd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

Test Series:

Dec 26, Tue - Dec 30, Sat - 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Jan 03, Wed - Jan 07, Sun - 2nd Test at Newlands, Cape Town

Team India Going Through Transition Period

India finds itself at a crucial juncture in cricketing history following the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final defeat against Australia. The team is poised on the brink of a significant transition, with indications that several key players may consider stepping away from the shortest formats of the game. As the stalwarts contemplate their future, the spotlight is turning towards dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who emerges as a frontrunner for the captaincy role. With an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024, slated to be held in the USA and the West Indies, the cricketing fraternity speculates whether Pandya can not only lead the team effectively but also usher in a new era of success for Indian cricket in the T20 format. The nation watches with anticipation as the team charts its course towards renewal and redemption in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket.