Sara Tendulkar shares BEAUTIFUL photo from her Bali vacation - Check post

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar is one of the most loved celebrities on social media with over 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Sara is on a tour of Bali, Indonesia. She is sharing beautiful photos on her account. Sara recently shared a photo where she could be seen hanging on a mud car. "Hang on to the good things," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Meanwhile, Sachin is currently in India but he posted a throwback video of when he went to enjoy a bowl of pasta in London. He was eating at one of the popular pasta joints in London, which was recommended by his daughter Sara Tendulkar, who has spent a long time in London where she used to study.

Sachin took to Instagram to post a video of him enjoying the pasta as he wrote: "A taste of Italy in London! Never-ending goodness. PlayStation recommended by Sara was just amazing."



Here's the video:

Sara is taking rapid steps into the world of modelling, having made her debut earlier this year. Since then she has taken up many modelling offers. Tendulkar's daughter is already a hit among the fans, with her fan following almost touching a 3 million mark now. There have been rumours that she would be seen in a Bollywood flick next but nothing concrete has come from Sara or her team as of now.

Sara completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and after that, she went to London to do her graduation. Sara has studied medicine at University College, London. Her mother, Anjali, is also a doctor. She has a charming face with a beautiful smile and a captivating sense of humour. The star kid definitely likes to dress well which is visible in her pics. Sara is surely a diva in making.