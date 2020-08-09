हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ollie Robinson

Seamer Ollie Robinson added to England’s bio-secure bubble ahead of 2nd Pakistan Test

England are currently leading the three-match Test series against Pakistan by 1-0 after sealing a three-wicket win in the opening game at the Old Trafford in Manchester which ended on Saturday.  

Image Credits: Twitter/@englandcricket

Seamer Ollie Robinson has been added to England’s bio-secure bubble for the training session ahead of the crucial second Test of the three-match series against Pakistan, beginning August 13 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom.

England Cricket took to its official Twitter handle to inform that Robinson has been withdrawn from Sussex’s squad for their clash against Kent in order to allow him join the national side.

"Seamer Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from Sussex’s squad for their Bob Willis Trophy match against Kent,"England Cricket tweeted.

"He will join the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl as part of England men’s behind closed doors training group ahead of the second Test against Pakistan," the tweet added.

Robinson was a part of England bio-bubble for the opening two Tests of the three-match series against West Indies which the former side went on to clinch by 2-1. Subsequently, he was released from the team in order to allow him to join his county’s bubble ahead of the start of the Bob Willis Trophy- a one-off First-Class tournament.

The 26-year-old, who his yet to make international debut for England, has bagged a total of 244 wickets in 57 first-class matches and 14 wickets in as many List-A games he has played so far.

England are currently leading the three-match Test series against Pakistan by 1-0 after sealing a three-wicket win in the opening game at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester which ended on Saturday.

 

