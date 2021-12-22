Shaheen Shah Afridi names THIS captain as best in Pakistan not Babar Azam

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi has recently been appointed captain of the Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. Afridi was asked about the best captain in Pakistan cricket and shockingly the answer wasn’t current skipper Babar Azam.

The left-arm fast bowler believes that wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam, who’s currently the national skipper across all three formats. Rizwan hasn’t led the Pakistan side yet, but has tasted some success in domestic cricket.

In 2021, Rizwan led Multan Sultans to their maiden Pakistan Super League title after replacing Shan Masood as their skipper. “I like (Mohammad) Rizwan’s personality. I started playing domestic competition with him from KPK’s side and I would rate him as the best. Since Babar has done a fantastic job with the national team, I will rank him second,” Afridi was quoted as saying in Cricket Pakistan.

The 21-year-old Afridi also had words of praises for Babar and termed him his ‘favourite’ and ‘No. 1 batter’. “Babar Azam is my favourite batsman and he is the number one batter as well. He has done fantastically well as a captain for the national team and we are reaching new heights under him,” he added.

Currently a part of the Karachi Kings where Babar plays under all-rounder Imad Wasim, the Pakistan international captain has notched 2070 runs at an average of 43.12 and a strike rate of 121.55. Although he has six ducks to his name, Azam has made up for the same with 21 half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 90.

Shaheen has replaced Sohail Akhtar, who was the captain of Lahore Qalandars for the last two PSL seasons. Shaheen said it is a huge honour for him to lead Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming season of PSL.

“What a humbling journey, Alhumdulillah! It’s a huge honor to Captain @lahoreqalandars – the most popular franchise of @thePSLt20. We'll play together as a team and win both hearts and the trophy iA Thanks @sameenrana @atifnaeemrana @AJavedOfficial bhai for the opportunity,” Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted.

What a humbling journey, Alhumdulillah! It's a huge honor to Captain @lahoreqalandars - the most popular franchise of @thePSLt20. We'll play together as a team and win both hearts and the trophy iA Thanks @sameenrana ,@atifnaeemrana & @AJavedOfficial bhai for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/dPihe8hCNM — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 20, 2021

Earlier this month, Lahore Qalandars included Pakistan’s flamboyant batter Fakhar Zaman for the sixth successive year in Platinum Category, while also picking Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam (both Pakistan) and England’s pair of Harry Brook, Phil Salt during the players draft.

They will be in greens alongside Ahmed Daniyal, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Lahore Qalandars (Sunday’s picks): Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan, Platinum), Abdullah Shafique (Pakistan), Harry Brook, Phil Salt (both England) (all Gold), Dean Foxcroft (South Africa), Kamran Ghulam (Pakistan) (both silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Pakistan) (England) (Supplementary)Final squad: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, (all Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (all Gold), Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary)

The seventh edition of the tournament will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and February 10-27 in Lahore.

(with ANI inputs)

Live TV