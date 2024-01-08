Shakib Al Hasan Slaps Fan Hours Before Winning Parliament Election In Bangladesh, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Bangladesh's star cricketer and Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency, Shakib Al Hasan, was caught on camera slapping a man during election day chaos. The incident, captured on video, has set social media ablaze, with claims emerging that the altercation occurred a week ago. Despite conflicting reports on the timing, the video has gone viral, leaving fans and political observers buzzing.

Shakib Al Hasan slapped a fan..!pic.twitter.com/KaUbabgkCX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 7, 2024

The Alleged Altercation

According to media reports, Shakib faced an unexpected encounter at a polling station on election day. As he arrived to cast his vote, a member of the crowd allegedly grabbed him from behind, prompting a heated reaction from the cricket star. In the heat of the moment, Shakib lost his temper and slapped the individual, leading to widespread speculation on social media.

Conflicting Reports on Timing

Dhaka Tribune could not independently verify the exact timing of the incident. While some claim it unfolded on the polling day, others assert it happened a week prior. The confusion surrounding the timeline has only added to the intrigue surrounding the controversy.

Shakib's Election Journey

Since announcing his political aspirations and becoming the Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency in the 2024 national elections, Shakib Al Hasan has traversed the country, engaging with citizens and even incorporating cricket into his campaign rallies. The slap incident, however, stands in stark contrast to his usually jovial interactions with the public.

Election Outcome

Despite the controversy, Shakib Al Hasan emerged victorious in the election, securing a parliamentary seat by a significant margin. The 36-year-old, known for his illustrious cricketing career, is set to balance his duties as a lawmaker and cricket captain.

Social Media Reacts

The viral video has triggered mixed reactions on social media platforms, with fans expressing shock and disappointment over Shakib's uncharacteristic behaviour. The incident adds to the cricketer's history of controversies, despite being a favourite to win the election.