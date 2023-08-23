Shubman Gill Rises To Career-Best No 4 Rank In ICC ODI Rankings, Virat Kohli In THIS Place

Team India opener Shubman Gill rose to career-best No. 4 position in the latest ICC ODI ranking on Wednesday. Gill rose up one position from 5th place as Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman slipped two spots after scoring a duck in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota on Tuesday.

Gill now has 743 points on the ICC ODI rankings and is currently the highest-ranked Indian batter in this format. The Gujarat Titans opener is also the second-best ranked Indian batter in ICC ranking. Suryakumar Yadav is the highest-ranked Indian batter at No. 1 position in the T20I ranking while Rohit Sharma is the best-ranked Indian batter at No. 10 in the Test ranking.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is the second-highest ranked Indian batter at the No. 9 position with 705 ranking points. Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to be the No. 1 batter in ODI cricket with 880 points while South African batter Rassie van der Dussen is in second spot with 777 points and Pakistan opener Imam-ul-haq is in 3rd place with 752 points.



Gill will be looking to rise in the ODI ranking as he gets ready to take on Pakistan in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy on September 2. The opener recently revealed it was great to open the batting with his skipper Rohit Sharma.

“It feels great to be able to open with him, especially knowing that all the focus is on him. He's someone who likes the other batters to go and just express himself and play the way I want to play the game. So in that nature, he gives the players full freedom for how they want to express their game,” Gill said as quoted by ICC.

Shubman Gill said - "It feels great to open with Rohit Sharma, especially knowing that all the focus is on him. He always gives the players full freedom to play their natural game. In middle, he letting us know 'You belong here', that is most important thing". (To ICC) pic.twitter.com/PDU2XRP7Is — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 23, 2023

In the bowling department, Mohammed Siraj is the highest ranked Indian bowler in ODIs, although he slipped one position to 5th points with 670 points. The other Indian bowler in the top 10 of the rankings is Kuldeep Yadav in the No. 10 place with 622 points.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler with 705 points, while teammate Mitchell Starc holds the second spot with 686 points. Afghanistan off-spinner rose three places up to third place with 680 points.

ICC ODI Batters Ranking

1. Babar Azam – 880 points

2. Rassie van der Dussen – 777 points

3. Imam-ul-Haq – 752 points

4. Shubman Gill – 743 points

5. Fakhar Zaman – 740 points

6. Harry Tector – 726 points

7. David Warner – 726 points

8. Quinton de Kock – 718 points

9. Virat Kohli – 705 points

10. Steve Smith – 702 points