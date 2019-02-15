हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Siddharth Kaul

'Siddharth Kaul has been a part of the mix right from the beginning': Chief selector MSK Prasad

Kaul has been included in the Indian squad for the first and second ODI against Australia, as well as the T20I side. 

&#039;Siddharth Kaul has been a part of the mix right from the beginning&#039;: Chief selector MSK Prasad

National selection committee chairman MSK Prasad on Friday described pace-bowler Siddharth Kaul as a prospect who had been a part of the mix from the very beginning, highlighting his excellent performances whenever provided an opportunity. 

Kaul has been included in the Indian squad for the first and second ODI against Australia, as well as the T20I side. 

The 16-man ODI squad for the 1st and 2nd ODI against Australia consists of Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MSD (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul. 

"Siddharth has been performing extremely well in whatever opportunities have been handed to him for the Indian team as well as at the India-A level," said Prasad. 

"He has been a part of the mix right from the very beginning," he added.

On the other hand, the Indian squad for the T20I series comprises of Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande. 

Siddharth KaulMSK PrasadVirat KohliRohit Sharma
Cheteshwar Pujara, Mary Kom, PV Sindhu among star sportspersons nominated for Indian Sports Honours

