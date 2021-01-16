SL vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root sets new England record after incredible double century

England skipper Joe Root on Saturday etched a new record as he became the first English captain to hit more than one double centuries in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman completed his fourth double century during the ongoing Test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle. This was Root's second double century after taking the leadership role in the longer format of the game.

Root's first double century as a captain came against New Zealand in Hamilton back in 2019. This is his second double ton against the Lankan side.

Root scored 228 from 331 deliveries, making it the highest individual score by an English cricketer against Sri Lanka. During the course of his innings, the right-handed batsman also completed 8000 runs as he became the seventh batsman from England to achieve this feat.

Altogether eight England skippers have so far completed double tons in Tests. Peter May, Graham Gooch, Alastair Cook, Will Hammond, David Gower, Ted Dexter, Leonard Hutton are the other England captains with double hundreds.

England batsmen with most Test runs

Alastair Cook - 12,472 runs in 161 matches

Graham Gooch - 8900 runs in 118 matches

Alex Stewart - 8463 runs in 133 matches

David Gower - 8231 runs in 117 matches

Kevin Pietersen - 8181 runs in 104 matches

Geoffery Boycott - 8114 runs in 108 matches

Joe Root - 8000 and counting in 98th Test

Root's heroics at Galle saw the visitors take a gigantic 286-run lead in the ongoing Test. He along with Jonny Bairstow and Daniel Lawrence stitched two hundred-plus parternships, helping England pile 421 in their first innings.

The hosts have not been able to put up a fight against the world no. 4 Test side, as they were bundled out on 135 in the opening day of the contest.