Sourav Ganguly to get additional stent today

BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly will undergo a stenting procedure on Thursday. Kolkata's Woodland Hospital released a statement in this regard on Wednesday and stated that the stenting will be done by Dr. Aftab Khan.

"He had chest discomfort today and he is taken to Apollo today. Dr. Saptarshi Basu and Dr. Saroj Mondal are attending. Dr. Aftab Khan will do the stenting tomorrow in presence of Dr. Devi Shetty," the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI President was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after complaints of chest pain. An official statement was released by the Apollo Hospital, which stated that the former cricketer visited the hospital for a checkup of his cardiac condition.

"Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, male has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," the statement read.

This is the second time this month that the BCCI president was admitted to a hospital.

Earlier this month, the former cricketer was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after he suffered a mild heart attack, following which he underwent an angioplasty. The BCCI President was then diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries. A stent was also inserted in one to remove the blockage. He was later discharged from the hospital on January 7.