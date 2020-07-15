Sourav Ganguly's brother and Cricket Association of Bengal Secretary Snehasish Ganguly tests COVID-19 positive

Kolkata: Snehasish Ganguly who is Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary and BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly’s brother has tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday (July 15, 2020).

Earlier on June 20, the CAB Secretary had cleared the rumours of him contracting the virus and said that he is perfectly healthy.

"I am perfectly healthy and am doing office every day. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," Snehasish said in a CAB media statement.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that are doing rounds," he added.

As of Wednesday morning, West Bengal has witnessed a total of 32,838 confirmed coronavirus infections, out of which 11,927 are still active.

Notably, the Kolkata Police had also requested the Cricket Association of Bengal to set up a makeshift quarantine centre for the cops in the Eden Gardens, due to the surge in Kolkata police personnel contracting the virus.

It sought the space under the gallery of blocks E, F, G, H and J with the provision of the kitchen to be provided immediately.