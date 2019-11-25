Sourav Ganguly's daughter trolls him on Instagram, their funny banter wins over internet

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during the prize distribution ceremony after India's first Day-Night match between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The event was surely a monumental affair for the newly-appointed president of BCCI, where India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on the third day of the second Test, registering their seventh consecutive Test win.

The picture garnered a lot of likes and comments on social media. However, there was one particular comment posted by his daughter Sana Ganguly that became the highlight. In a mood for some light-hearted fun, Sana commented on her father post asking him, " “What is it that you’re not liking ?”

Soon after, Sourav responded with a witty remark and replied to her by saying, "that ur becoming so disobedient."

Sana ended up bowling his father out by quickly replying on former India captain's Instagram post, "@souravganguly learning from you.”

Their fun-filled banter won the hearts of social media users who were delighted to see the exchange.

Sourav Ganguly, who had taken charge of the BCCI in October managed to turn Kolkata, the city of joy, pink. The former India captain also managed to get prominent sports personalities and politicians to witness the historic pink-ball match.