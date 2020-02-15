South Africa postpone T20I tour of Pakistan citing heavy workload

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has informed that the country have decided to postpone their next month's three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to heavy workload.

The CSA confirmed that it and its Pakistan counterpart have mutually agreed to withdraw from the series at the moment in the wake of the Proteas' limited-overs tour of India in March.

“This has purely been done because of the heavy workload and international schedule our players are facing in the immediate future,” Sport24 quoted CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul as saying.

Faul, however, added that he has assured Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan that the CSA would try their best to reschedule the short series between the two sides as soon as possible.

“I have assured my counterpart at the PCB, Wasim Khan, that the tour remains very much on our international schedule," he added.

He also clarified that security was not at all an issue behind the CSA's decision to postpone the tour.

“I would also like to stress that security was not an issue in asking the PCB for this postponement. We will now work together to find an appropriate window in the international cricket calendar,” Faul concluded.

South Africa are currently playing a T20I series against England. They will next head into four Tests and three ODIs.

Within five days of the last match against England, South Africa are scheduled to host Australia for three-match T20Is and as many ODIs--with the last clash set to take place on March 7. The Proteas will then lock horns with India in a three-match ODIs from March 12 to March 18.