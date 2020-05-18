South Africa's Lance Klusener named team director of Abu Dhabi T10 League side Bangla Tigers

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed as the new team director of Abu Dhabi T10 League side Bangla Tigers ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament.

Commenting on Klusener's appointment, Bangla Tigers chairman Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said that he hopes the former South African cricketer's playing career and experience as a coach will guide the Abu Dhabi T10 League side in the right direction.

"Bangla Tigers are working to form a strong team in this year's tournament as well." Former South African cricketer and well-known coach Lance Klusner has joined the team as part of this. I believe that his colorful cricket career and experience as a coach will give the right direction to the Bengal Tigers," Bangla Tigers official website quoted Chowdhury as saying.

Klusner made his international debut during a One-Day International (ODI) series against England in January 1996.He went on to play 171 matches in the format and scored 3,576 runs besides taking 192 wickets in a colorful cricket career of just eight years.

The 46-year-old former star all-rounder also played 49 matches for South Africa in the longest format of the game, amassing 1,906 runs and grabbing 80 wickets. His individual highest innings was of 164 runs and best bowling figures was 64/6.

Klusner, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2004, completed a Level-3 coaching course provided by Cricket South Africa following his retirement.In 2016, he was roped in as the batting coach for the Zimbabwe national team.

In July 2019, Klusener was appointed as the head coach of the Glasgow Giants for the inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam before being named head coach of Afghanistan in September last year.