SRH vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans In Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, 730PM IST, Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an important match of IPL 2024. Not so much important for GT as they are already out of the playoffs race and are playing to improve their position in the standings as no one likes to finish as the bottom placed team. More important for SRH who need two big wins in the remaining matches to jump to the second spot in the table to replace Rajasthan Royals (RR). This game will be fascinating to watch and the table will get exciting if SRH lose this match.

Keep your eyes on the likes of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan as they have been best batters for GT this season. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Pat Cummins has been three big reasons why SRH have been so good this season. These three especially need to have a big game. Nitish Reddy has been the find of the season for SRH and they will be hoping that he has a good game too. Needless to say, you must pick these cricketers in your Dream11 team. For further help to make your fantasy team, take a look at our suggestions below.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Team

WICKET KEEPERS

Heinrich Klaasen

BATTERS

Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

ALL ROUNDERS

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tewatia

BOWLERS

Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs GT Predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markrande, T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

SRH vs GT Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra