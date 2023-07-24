Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2023 2nd Test Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE In India

Hosts Sri Lanka will be out to seek revenge and level the two-match Test series at 1-1 as they get ready to take on Pakistan in the second Test beginning at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Monday. Babar Azam’s Pakistan won a thrilling first Test at Galle by four wickets thanks to a brilliant double century by Saud Shakeel.

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood harped on the need to improve their fielding after dropping at least three simple chances in the first Test against Pakistan. “There are certain areas that we need to improve on, fielding being one of them," Silverwood said one day before the second Test, in Colombo (SSC). “There’s no hiding from it – we need to improve our fielding. There's progression in that department. We analysed the last Test match, and if we're honest, I think we fell short in all three departments. I think it’s part of learning as a group, we have to be honest with ourselves and reflect inwards. Without pointing fingers out we have to be honest with ourselves.”

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva was the sole shining light for the Lankans in the first Test, scoring a century and a fifty in the Test match. Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to complete a rare series whitewash and maintain their top position in the current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).



When is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test will take place between July 24 to 28. The Day 1 of the 2nd Test will begin on Monday, July 24.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test going to take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test start?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 will start at 930am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 9am.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be available for livestreaming free on SonyLiv website and app.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Predicted 11

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando/Kasun Rajitha/Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Noman Ali/Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi