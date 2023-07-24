LIVE Updates | SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: Dimuth Karunaratne Vs Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be eyeing a rare 2-0 Test series whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka when the two sides face off in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from Monday. The visitors are 1-0 up in the series after winning a thrilling first Test at Galle by four wickets.

Although skipper Babar Azam failed to fire in both the innings, it was youngster Saud Shakeel's double ton in the first innings which turned the match around for Pakistan. For Sri Lanka, only Dhananjaya de Silva was the shining light with the bat in both the innings but failed to find support from the rest of the team.

