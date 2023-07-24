trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639637
SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN 2023

LIVE Updates | SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: Dimuth Karunaratne Vs Babar Azam

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Day 1, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hosts will look to level the two-match Test series after Babar Azam's Pakistan won the 1st Test at Galle.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be eyeing a rare 2-0 Test series whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka when the two sides face off in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from Monday. The visitors are 1-0 up in the series after winning a thrilling first Test at Galle by four wickets.

Although skipper Babar Azam failed to fire in both the innings, it was youngster Saud Shakeel's double ton in the first innings which turned the match around for Pakistan. For Sri Lanka, only Dhananjaya de Silva was the shining light with the bat in both the innings but failed to find support from the rest of the team.

Check LIVE Scores and Updatest from Day 1 of 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan HERE.

24 July 2023
06:54 AM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Lankans look to level series

After Pakistan stunned home side Sri Lanka with a thrilling four-wicket win in the 1st Test at Galle, Dimuth Karunaratne's side will look to strike back and level the two-match Test series at 1-1 by winning the second Test scheduled to begin at SSC ground in Colombo today.

06:53 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 HERE.

