Suresh Raina, who was snubbed at IPL Auctions, receives award from Maldives government - SEE PIC

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was felicitated with the prestigious ‘Sports Icon’ award at the Maldives Sports Awards 2022 by the Government of Maldives.

He was nominated alongside 16 international sportspersons, including former Real Madrid player Roberto Carlos, Jamaican Sprinter Asafa Powell, former Sri Lankan captain & cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya and Dutch football legend Edgar Davids.



Raina was presented with the award for his various achievements throughout his career.

He was presented with the award alongside Md. Zahir Ahsan Russel, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bangladesh; Al-Kadi Badr Abdul Rahman, the Vice Minister of Sports of Saudi Arabia; Ahmed Nazeer, the Honorary President of the Maldives Tennis Association.



The event was chaired by President of Maldives His Excellency Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sports Ministers, world renowned athletes and Maldivian athletes. Spearheaded by the minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Ahmed Mahloof, the Maldives Sports Awards 2022 was aimed at restructuring the historical awards ceremony as a national endeavour. Mahloof stated that he intends this awards ceremony to be a consistent, yearly event, to properly give credit, support, and recognition to the athletes in various sports.



The Maldives Sports Awards 2022 was held late evening on March 17 at the Synthetic Running Track in Male and was followed up by a music show the next night, with talented bands and musicians that include local favourites as well as guest singers from India.