T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 points table: How can Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka qualify for semifinals? Check HERE

England's win over New Zealand in the recent Group 1 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 made things more interesting as all the five teams including Australia, England, Ireland, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are still in contention to book their spots for the semifinals. Kane Williamson and co could have sealed the deal if they won they against Jos Buttler's England but now things will go right down to the wire as we head into the final round of the league stages. As expected, Group 1 stood up to it's expectation to be tricky with so many big teams placed against each other.

Take a look at every team's qualification scenario of the T20 World Cup 2022 below:

How can New Zealand qualify for semi-finals?

Williamson's side are favourites to qualify after England lost to Ireland (DLS) and they are leading the table with a far better net run-rate than England and Australia. All they need to do is beat Ireland in their coming fixture to book the semifinal spot of the T20 World Cup 2022. (READ: Virat Kohli accused of CHEATING through ‘fake fielding’ by Bangladesh, here’s WHY)

How can Australia qualify for semi-finals?

Australia are in a tricky situation as they faced a defeat against New Zealand in their opener of the tournament and the next game against England was washed-out due to rain. Now they have to beat Afghanistan hope that either England or New Zealand lose their remaining matches. (Iftikhar Ahmed to David Miller, Top 5 batters who hit BIGGEST sixes in T20 World Cup 2022 - IN PICS)

How can England qualify for semi-finals?

England are also in a must win situation given the Group 1's margins between the teams. England can qualify if they win against Sri Lanka but NRR can play a huge factor in their qualification as well if Australia and New Zealand with their respective fixtures.

How can Sri Lanka qualify for semi-finals?

Sri Lanka faced defeat against heavyweights like New Zealand and Australia but the shocking defeat against Namibia has got their chances to qualify even more slim. However, wins against Ireland and Afghanistan have kept them in contention. For their qualification, Sri Lanka need to beat England and hope that Australia or New Zealand lose their games.