T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah reveals PAIN after being ruled out with INJURY, says THIS

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which gets underway in Australia later this month. According to BCCI sources, Bumrah has suffered from stress fracture of the back and will take a long time to come back into action.

The Mumbai Indians pacer revealed his pain at missing out from the T20 World Cup 2022 and promised to ‘cheer on’ Rohit Sharma-led Indian side through their campaign in Australia. “I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,” Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday (October 4).

The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months. “The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Bumrah was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. While the BCCI will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon, one among Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will make it to the main squad. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik is expected to be named in the stand by list.

Bumrah has had a history of back problem due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back. He was ruled out for three months in 2019 also with a minor stress fracture but this time, it could well be a case of at least four to six months of no show.

This year, Bumrah has played only 5 games each in three formats apart from 14 games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

(with PTI inputs)