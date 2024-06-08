As Men in Blue prepare to take on Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup clash in New York, all eyes will be on Team India superstars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, etc who have had an extremely consistent record against their arch-rivals across all formats during these years. The highly-anticipated T20 World Cup Group A clash between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday at New York's Nassau County International Stadium. Having secured a comprehensive win against Ireland, India will be riding high on confidence and winning momentum.

However, Pakistan on the other hand will be aiming to overcome the blues from defeat to co-hosts and World Cup debutants USA by defeating their biggest rival in the sport. (Shaheen Afridi Vs Rohit Sharma To Mohammad Amir vs Virat Kohli; Key Battles To Watch Out For From IND Vs PAK Match)

Ahead of the mega encounter, let us look at records of five of Men in Blue's biggest match-winners against Pakistan:

*Virat Kohli

Virat against Pakistan in T20 WC: 308 runs in five matches at an average of 308.00 and a strike rate of 132.75, with four half-centuries and best score of 82*. Virat against Pakistan in T20s: 488 runs in 10 matches and 10 innings at an average of 81.33, with a strike rate of 123.85. This includes five-half-centuries and best score of 82*. Virat against Pakistan across all formats: 1,166 runs in 26 matches at an average of 61.36 and a strike rate of 108.97, with three centuries and seven half-centuries. The best score of 183. ('Yashasvi Jaiswal Should Have Opened With Rohit Sharma': Says Former India Cricketer)

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE: 82* at Melbourne Cricket Ground (T20 World Cup 2022) during a run-chase of 160 runs. This came when India was 31/4 at one point.

*Rohit Sharma

Rohit against Pakistan in T20 WC: Five matches, 68 runs, at an average of 17.00 and a strike rate of 121.42, with best score of 30*. Rohit against Pakistan in T20Is: 114 runs in 10 T20Is at an average of 14.25 and a strike rate of 118.75, with the best score of 30*. Rohit against Pakistan across all formats: 987 runs in 30 matches and 29 innings at an average of 39.48 and a strike rate of 94.81, with two centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 140.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE: 30* in just 16 balls in the T20 World Cup 2007 final which took India to a match-winning total of 157/5 and 140 at Manchester during the 2019 Cricket World Cup which took India to a match-winning total of 336/5.

*Hardik Pandya

Hardik against Pakistan in T20 WC: 51 runs in two innings at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 113.33, with the best score of 40. Four wickets in three matches at an average of 13.74 and a strike rate of 9.00, with the best figures of 3/30.

Hardik against Pakistan in T20Is: 84 runs in six matches at an average of 21.00 and a strike rate of 127.27, with the best score of 40. 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.00 and economy rate of 9.5, with the best figures of 3/8. Hardik against Pakistan across all formats: 293 runs in nine innings and 13 matches at an average of 41.85 and a strike rate of 130.80 with two half-centuries. Best score of 87. 19 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 18.26 and a strike rate of 18.7 with best figures of 3/8.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE: 40 and 3/30 during T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). First, his spell helped India get a modest target of 160 runs and then a century partnership with Virat helped India secure a memorable win after they were 31/4 at one point.

*Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit against Pakistan in T20 WCs: One wicket in two matches at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 42.00, with the best figures of 1/32. Jasprit against Pakistan in T20Is: Two wickets in three matches at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of 30.00 and an economy rate of 6.20, with the best figures of 1/8. Jasprit Bumrah against Pakistan across all formats: Nine wickets in 11 matches at an average of 32.66, a strike rate of 40.7 and an economy rate of 4.80, with the best figures of 2/19.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE: 2/19 in seven overs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium during Cricket World Cup 2023 last year which restricted Pakistan to just 191 runs. India won this game by seven wickets.

*Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep against Pakistan across all formats: 12 wickets in six ODIs at an average of 14.16 and a strike rate of 22.5, an economy rate of 3.77, with the best figures of 5/25.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE: 5/25 in eight overs at Asia Cup finals in Colombo last year which helped India skittle out Pakistan for just 128 runs while defending 357 runs.