Harbhajan Singh Explains Reason Why Sanju Samon Outed From Playing 11

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has given his opinions on the various positives that India have taken from the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Singh believes that the return in form of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya after a forgetful IPL season with his first stint as captain of Mumbai Indians. Upon returning back to India duties, Pandya returned to his duties as the deputy of Rohit Sharma. According to Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya is performing much better than what was expected from him in this World Cup after giving several important performances in India's group stage matches.

The Biggest Positives To Take Away

According to Harbhajan Singh, the biggest positives to take away so far from this World Cup are that Hardik Pandya is performing quite well for India with the ball along with the return of Rishabh Pant after a life threatning injury in 2022. Pant has taken the No.3 spot in the batting line-up after Virat Kohli moved up the order to open for India. Harbhajan Singh said, "The biggest positive is that Hardik Pandya took the wicket. He was the fourth bowler in this tournament. But if you look at his wicket tally, he has done much better than what was expected of him." Pant has has cemented his place at no.3 after playing several match winning knocks for India.

Samson's Role Completely Changed

Sanju Samson was one of the players who was thought would be a key feature for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup after a heavy run scoring IPL season but so far Sanju Samson has not been featured in India's playing 11. "Along with him, Rishabh Pant played at number 3. His role was completely changed. Before this World Cup, we were saying that Sanju Samson will play in the team because he has made big runs. To make Rishabh Pant play at number three is a big positive. Left-Right combination is formed when Rishabh Pant plays at number three." Said Harbhajan Singh on the Sanju Samson situation. After getting three wins and topping their group, India is all set to play against Afghanistan for their Super 8 clash on Thursday in Barbados.