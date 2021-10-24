हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup: You should not get overawed, Shoaib Akhtar’s advice to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ahead of clash with India

The Virat Kohli-led India will face Babar Azam`s Pakistan in a Group 2 clash in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Sunday.

T20 World Cup: You should not get overawed, Shoaib Akhtar’s advice to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam ahead of clash with India

DUBAI: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday tried to ease the nerves of Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the high-octane match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup. 

The former Pakistani pacer took to Twitter to share an `important baat (matter)` with Babar.

"Important baat @babarazam258: Sab se pehle, Aap nay ghabrana nahi hai:) (first and foremost, you should not get overawed by the occasion)," Shoaib Akhtar said in a tweet.

 

 

In a short while from now, Virat Kohli-led India will face Babar Azam’s Pakistan in a high-octane Group 2 clash in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now meet only in global tournaments. The two teams last met in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with India convincingly defeating the old rivals to maintain their undefeated streak in World Cups.

The two arch-rivals have met each other five times at a T20 World Cup and ‘Men in Blue’ have won on all the occasions. However, a new day awaits for both the teams on October 24 and they will have an equal chance to win.

Both teams come into the match with decent practice under their belt, having played two warm-up matches each. Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first match before losing to South Africa off the last ball in the second. India, the 2007 champions, on the other hand, won both their warm-up matches, beating England and Australia.

Both teams are full of talented T20 players who can single-handedly win games for their sides on any given day.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant will be India`s strength in batting while Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Varun Chakravarthy will pose a tough challenge to opposition batting.

For Pakistan, captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Hafeez will be key in the batting while the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan will look to trouble the Indian batters.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupIndia vs PakistanShoiab AkhtarBabar Azam
Next
Story

Ahead of T20 World Cup clash with India, a look at Pakistan's last five T20 matches

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 police and army personnel injured in terrorist attack