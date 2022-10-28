T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa joins ‘PAK Mr Bean’ trend, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says THIS

Craig Ervine’s Zimbabwe cricket team did the unthinkable on Thursday (October 27) as they pulled off a sensational one-run win over Pakistan in the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Perth Stadium. As soon as the match ended, ‘PAK Bean’, trended on Twitter, which shows a Mr. Bean impersonator, which was originally played by Rowan Atkinson becoming a rage on social media.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa also joined the ‘PAK BEAN’ trend on the social media platform while congratulating the team on the win. “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim,” Mnangagwa tweeted.

So who is this Pakistan Bean? Just before the match, a Zimbabwe fan, named Ngugi Chasura accused Pakistan of sending a ‘fake’ Mr. Bean to Harare back in 2016 and desperately wanted a revenge against the Asian nation. The so-called ‘PAK Bean’ is actually Asif Mohammad, who is a Pakistani comedian and almost a spitting image of the original Mr. Bean. Back in 2016, PAK Bean performed at the Harare International Conference Centre with other artists and was a massive flop show.

Revenge has been taken and its sweet pic.twitter.com/3AypicswTv — christian (@peaceful_gent) October 27, 2022

So soon after the match, the picture of PAK Bean along with the word ‘revenge’ trended on Twitter. After Zimbabwe President made a scathing attack on Pakistan in his cryptic congratulatory tweet for his country’s win in T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded with a subtle dig.

Shehbaz Sharif responded to Zimbabwe President’s tweet and wrote, “We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back:) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today,” accompanied by a clap emoticon.

Talking about the match, Pakistan’s over-reliance on their opening batting pair came back to haunt them as Zimbabwe pipped them in a low-scoring thriller by one run to clinch their first Super-12 win of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Perth Stadium. Babar Azam-led Pakistan made a mess of a paltry chase as they suffered a batting collapse and left their bowlers to chase and win the match for them.

(with ANI inputs)