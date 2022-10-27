'Won't forgive you for fake Mr Bean', Zimbabwe and Pakistan fans collide ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 match

Just a few moments away from the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash, fans of both nations have clashed against each other on the social media platform, Twitter. After a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign Pakistan will now face Zimbabwe in their second fixture of the World Cup which is a must win for them. Virat Kohli's blistering knock of 82 runs in India vs Pakistan clash spoiled the party for Babar Azam and co. Now the focus for Pakistan shifts towards Perth where the Zimbabwe side will look to make a statement after their last clash against South Africa getting washed out due to rain. (Follow LIVE PAK vs ZIM Score here)

Checkout the fans from both countries clashing on twitter below...

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe contest heating up owing to fake Mr Bean controversy in #Zimbabwe. The lookalike of Mr. Bean is of #Pakistan origin and has gained fame.



Will this be cause of new rivalry between the two cricketing nations? #PakvsZim #PakvZim pic.twitter.com/urT2hJugOf October 26, 2022

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

A fake Mr Bean was once paid to come and perform in Zimbabwe in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IrM5pfqcoH — ApexNewsZim (@ApexNewsZim) February 3, 2021

It all started when a Zimbabwe fan tweeted about the fake Mr. Bean. Back in 2016, a Pakistan man named Asif Muhammed travelled to Zimbabwe who was a lookalike of Mr. Bean. He ran some road shows and also part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Coming to the clash, Pakistan will be heavily dependent on the likes of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. This trio has been the big reason why Pakistan have done well of late in the past. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah also need to come good. Pakistan pacers will crucial on this Perth pitch which is expected to be pace and bouncy. It would be interesting to see whether Pakistan drop Haider Ali, an extra batter, for Mohammad Wasim jr. Pakistan felt in the match vs India that they had one extra pacer missing that meant they had to give the last over to a spinner, Mohammad Nawaz. They would want to play a pace in this game who can bat as well. Wasim fits perfectly in this plan.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI: Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe