Taipei T10 League 2020: ICCT Smashers v FCC Formosans, best Dream11 team prediction

After slumping to a defeat at the hands of PCCT United, ICCT Smashers will look to bounce back strongly and come up with a better performance when they take on FCC Formosans in their second Group B clash of Taiwan's first-of-its-kind Taipei T10 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District on Sunday.

ICCT Smashers kicked off their campaign at the tournament with a five-wicket defeat against PCCT United last week. They will surely be keen to grab a win in the clash in order to stay alive in the race of making it to the semi-finals.

FCC Formosans, on the other hand, started their campaign with a six-wicket win over Chiayi Swingers in their opening clash.

ICCT Smashers v FCC Formosans, Dream11 Team prediction:

Wicket-keeper: Ashishkumar Singh

Batsmen: Dirvesh Jain, Rajesh Mehta, Rahul Aditya

All-rounders: Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah,Aryadeep Mrinal, Arun Parappagoudar

Bowlers: Mohammad Sadique Anw, Pintu Kumar, Omesh Bhat

Probable Playing XIs:

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani, Rajesh Mehta, Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah, Shrey Doshi, Ujjaval Vekariya, Mohit Guar, Sanjay Zaveri, Nirav Shah (C), Dirvesh Jain, Neel Bhimani.

FCC Formosans: Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar (C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh, Nitish Gupta, Pranay Dheer Rachaka, Mohammad Sadique Anw, Pintu Kumar.

Full squads:

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton.

The live streaming of the match will take place on Sports Tiger App at 09:00 am.