Kapil Dev

'Team India's greatest all-rounder' Kapil Dev celebrates 62nd birthday, wishes pour in

Kapil Dev along with Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter/sachin_rt)

India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev celebrated his 62nd birthday on Wednesday. On the occasion, several former and current cricketers sent their heart-warming wishes to the former cricketer. 

India's cricket governing body BCCI in a tweet called Kapil as "Team India's greatest all-rounder" and highlighted his achievements. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar prayed for his good health. 

Here are a few tweets: 

The former India skipper suffered a heart attack in October last year and underwent an emergency angioplasty. However, since then Kapil has recovered steadily and was also seen playing golf in the following month.

Kapil Dev
