'Team India's greatest all-rounder' Kapil Dev celebrates 62nd birthday, wishes pour in

India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev celebrated his 62nd birthday on Wednesday. On the occasion, several former and current cricketers sent their heart-warming wishes to the former cricketer.

India's cricket governing body BCCI in a tweet called Kapil as "Team India's greatest all-rounder" and highlighted his achievements. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar prayed for his good health.

Here are a few tweets:

9031 intl. runs

687 intl. wickets

First player to take 200 ODI wickets

Only player to pick over 400 wickets & score more than 5000 runs in Tests Wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning Captain - a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/75lmx0gin2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev . Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji!

Wishing you a year full of happiness & health. pic.twitter.com/J86R25hb8g — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2021

A very happy birthday to #KapilDev. I didn't think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2021

Wishing @therealkapildev a very happy birthday Pray for good health and happiness — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2021

The former India skipper suffered a heart attack in October last year and underwent an emergency angioplasty. However, since then Kapil has recovered steadily and was also seen playing golf in the following month.