हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Hundred

The Hundred: India’s Jemimah Rodrigues smashes unbeaten 92 to lift Superchargers to win

The innings gains more significance as Superchargers were reduced to 19 for 4 after 18 balls but Jemimah Rodrigues’ swift counter-attack changed the course of the match in a flash.

The Hundred: India’s Jemimah Rodrigues smashes unbeaten 92 to lift Superchargers to win
India's Jemimah Rodrigues en route to scoring an unbeaten 92 in The Hundred tournament. (Source: Twitter)

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues roared back to form with a superb unbeaten 92 off 43 balls to power Northern Superchargers to a six-wicket victory over Welsh Fire in the fourth match of ‘The Hundred’ on Saturday. Rodrigues hit an astounding 17 boundaries and a six as Superchargers chased down a target of 131 in 85 balls after ‘Fire’ posted 131 for 8 in 100 balls at the Headingley.

The innings gains more significance as Superchargers were reduced to 19 for 4 after 18 balls but Rodrigues’ swift counter-attack changed the course of the match in a flash.

“England is my second home, and Yorkshire, I am buying a house here! I kept it simple, it was a tough time sitting out not getting runs. Never easy when you are chasing and wickets fall, and one of them was my mistake,” Rodrigues said after the game.

Rodrigues had a lean patch through the home series against South Africa and the recently concluded limited overs matches in England as she was dropped from the playing XI during both series.

“A matter of keeping calm and sticking to my basics. I love playing at Headingley, and the crowd was phenomenal. Always pressure being an overseas player, but the team feels like family,” she added.

On the day, she showed her attacking instincts with some delectable strokes all round the wicket as West Indies off-spinner Hayley Matthews was taken for 29 off 15 deliveries including six boundaries. She didn’t spare any of the bowlers as 17 out of the 21 fours that Superchargers hit came off her blade. Fittingly, she got the 'Player of the Match' award.

Brief Scores: Welsh Fire 131/8 in 100 balls (Hayley Matthews 30 off 20 balls, Linsey Smith 3/14) lost to Northern Superchargers 131/4 in 85 balls (Jemimah Rodrigues 92 not out off 43 balls)

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The HundredJemimah Rodrigues
Next
Story

Ireland vs South Africa 3rd T20: Visitors complete T20 series sweep after Temba Bavuma fifty

Must Watch

PT9M51S

Uttar Pradesh: What will Yogi do with the expansion of the cabinet?