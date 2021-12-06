THU vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 1:45 PM IST December 6

Chris Green-led Sydney Thunder will be up against Jimmy Pierson’s Brisbane Heat in the second match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Monday (December 6). The Thunder are extremely strong on paper with the likes of Alex Hales at the top of the order and will be desperate to get off to a winning start. They ended their journey last year with a loss against Brisbane Heat in the knockout game by seven wickets and will be out to avenge their loss. Hales had an incredible season last year and will look to continue in the same vein this year as well.

Brisbane Heat were brilliant in the BBL last year until they lost to Perth Scorchers by 49 runs (D/L Method) in Challenger clash. They have a balanced side this year as well and will be hopeful of kick-starting their campaign with a win. Chris Lynn and Mujeeb ur Rahman will be the key players for them.

Match Details

Sydney Thunders vs Brisbane Heat, Match 2

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Date & Time: December 6th, at 01:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

THU vs HEA BBL 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Captain – Alex Hales, Ben Cutting

Vice-Captain – Chris Lynn, Jimmy Pierson

Wicketkeeper – Sam Billings

Batter – Tom Cooper, Mike Bryant, Alex Ross

All-rounders – Ben Cutting, James Wildermuth, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Tanveer Sangha, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gurinder Sandhu

THU vs HEA BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Alex Ross, Sam Billings, Jason Sangha / Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Tanveer Sangha, Jonathan Cook / Chris Tremain, Gurinder Sandhu

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Gannon