Suresh Raina

TNPL 2021: Suresh Raina faces backlash for his ‘I am Brahmin’ remark during commentary

Suresh Raina, who enjoys a legendary status at CSK along with skipper MS Dhoni, was asked about embracing the south Indian culture during the opening match of the TNPL season 5. Responding to a question during the special interaction, Raina ended up drawing flak on social media with his comment.

CSK batsman Suresh Raina has social media divided over his 'I am Brahmin' comment. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has probably shot himself in the foot by making an unwarranted comparison during commentary at the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman reportedly equated the ‘Chennai culture’ with his ‘Brahmin identity’ during his commentary stint. Raina was doing commentary of the Tamil Nadu Premier League encounter between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans on Monday.

“I think I am also brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture. I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (S Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji). We have a good administration at CSK and we have the licence to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I'm lucky to be part of CSK,” Raina replied.

 

 

The CSK southpaw was called out for his ‘Brahmin’ comment during the TNPL 2021 commentary on social media. Raina’s ‘Brahmin’ remark landed the former Indian cricketer in hot water and the CSK superstar’s name was mentioned in several tweets on social media since Monday.

Meanwhile, with the remaining season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to get underway in September, MS Dhoni-led CSK – who are placed second in the points table – want to reach Dubai as early as August 15 or 20. Not just CSK, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore also want to take the same route as per a report on Cricbuzz website.

“We want to be there by August 15, latest by 20th and we have informed the BCCI that we want to be there by then. We are hoping to get the required permissions, without which the logistical plans will be difficult to execute,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

