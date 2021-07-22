TNPL 2021: Suresh Raina faces backlash for his ‘I am Brahmin’ remark during commentary

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has probably shot himself in the foot by making an unwarranted comparison during commentary at the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman reportedly equated the ‘Chennai culture’ with his ‘Brahmin identity’ during his commentary stint. Raina was doing commentary of the Tamil Nadu Premier League encounter between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans on Monday.

Raina, who enjoys a legendary status at CSK along with skipper MS Dhoni, was asked about embracing the south Indian culture during the opening match of the TNPL season 5. Responding to a question during the special interaction, Raina ended up drawing flak on social media with his comment.

“I think I am also brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture. I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (S Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji). We have a good administration at CSK and we have the licence to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I'm lucky to be part of CSK,” Raina replied.

One tweet by Suresh Raina "accepting he is a Brahmin"...and it's trending. Meanwhile Brahman. #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/jAiYK3lICH — Prakash mishra (@Hartmishra) July 22, 2021

Everyone whether he/she is an OBC or SC/ST or Tamil must be proud of what they are.

That is what Suresh Raina doing and I don't think it's hurt to emotions of any caste and religion.

Be proud of what we are.

I firmly stand with Raina.#m_bhii_braahmnn pic.twitter.com/fs3dDhmDpy — Damini Prakash Singh (@damini_prakash) July 22, 2021

People trolling Suresh Raina for accepting he's a proud Brahmin.. Meanwhile Raina: pic.twitter.com/Al8Hhe1V06 — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) July 21, 2021

The CSK southpaw was called out for his ‘Brahmin’ comment during the TNPL 2021 commentary on social media. Raina’s ‘Brahmin’ remark landed the former Indian cricketer in hot water and the CSK superstar’s name was mentioned in several tweets on social media since Monday.

Meanwhile, with the remaining season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to get underway in September, MS Dhoni-led CSK – who are placed second in the points table – want to reach Dubai as early as August 15 or 20. Not just CSK, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore also want to take the same route as per a report on Cricbuzz website.

“We want to be there by August 15, latest by 20th and we have informed the BCCI that we want to be there by then. We are hoping to get the required permissions, without which the logistical plans will be difficult to execute,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.