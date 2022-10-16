UAE vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UAE vs Netherlands online and on TV?

UAE vs Netherlands match preview: UAE and Netherlands will take on each other in the 2nd match of the qualifying round of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 16). The two teams' first job will be to qualify for the next round of the tournament that kickstarts on October 22. The first match of the opening round will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia. UAE are returning to T20 World Cup after a gap of 8 years. They last featured in the mega event in 2014. They had a disastrous campaign back then, losing all 3 matches in the opening round itself.

On the other hand, Netherlands played the last T20 World Cup in UAE but could not make it to the Super 12 stage. They, however, are a very good side among the associate nations and would pose a big challenge to UAE.

As far as their head to head battle is concerned, both teams have played each other 8 number of times, both winning 4 times each. In their last encounter, Netherlands had beaten UAE by 8 wickets. The Dutch also beat UAE in their one and only T20 World Cup match vs each other back in 2014. They will be aiming to continue this good run against the Asian side. What's more baffling is that every time UAE has played Netherlands in Netherlands, they have each time. UAE have played Netherlands 4 times in their own backyard and beaten them as well. Interestingly, Netherlands have played UAE twice in UAE and they too have beaten them on their home soil.

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands will be played on 16 October, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands - on TV?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands Live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands?

You can also watch live stream of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands Live on Hotstar.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands?

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

UAE squad: CP Rizwaan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma