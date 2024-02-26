UP-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals 4th Test In Ranchi, 730PM IST, February 26
UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Team Prediction UP-W vs DC-W T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
In the upcoming match of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024), the spotlight is on the UP Warriorz (UP-W) and the Delhi Capitals Women (DCW), both seeking their first win after stumbling in their initial matches against Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) and Royal Challengers Women (RCBW), respectively. In leagues like these, a losing streak can be hard to break, emphasizing the importance of securing a victory early on.
Also Read | UP-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women
The clash is not just about the teams but also about the leadership prowess of captains Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, both hailing from Australia with a rich history of triumphs in ICC tournaments. Lanning, now retired from international cricket, aims to steer DC-W to their maiden WPL title, especially after narrowly missing out on the final last season.
Healy, on the other hand, boasts a formidable lineup including Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Chamari Athapaththu. For UP-W, success lies in a united team effort against their powerhouse opponents.
DC-W relies on Lanning's consistent performance, reminiscent of her stellar run as the leading run-scorer in the previous season. Additionally, they look to their explosive opener, Shafali Verma, to rediscover her form. Verma's ability to dominate bowling attacks is well-known, but she needs to balance aggression with patience to make a substantial impact.
As the match approaches, all eyes are on these key players and the collective efforts of their respective teams to turn the tide in their favor and reignite their WPL campaign.
UPW-W vs DC-W Match Details
When: Monday, February 26
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 7:30 PM IST
UPW-W vs DC-W Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Alice Capsey
Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh
Allrounders: Alice Capsey, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UPW-W vs DC-W Probable XIs
UPW-W Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Sophie Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
DC-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
UPW-W vs DC-W Full Squads
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.
Live Tv