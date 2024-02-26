UP-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match No.4 In India Online And On TV Channel

This is a big game for both UP Warriorz (UP-W) and Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) in Women's Premier League (WPL 2024). Both these teams began their campaign on wrong foot, losing to Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) and Royal Challengers Women (RCBW). Now is the time to open their account as in such leagues losing can become a habit hard to shun. Keep an eye out on captains Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning. They both come from Australia and have a champion mindset, having won plenty of ICC trophies together. Lanning, now retired from international cricket, looks to take DC-W to first WPL title after having missed out on the final last time.

Healy, at the same time, knows a thing or two too about winning big championships. She also has one of the best teams on the paper. Her side includes the solid players in form of Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Chamari Athapaththu. What UP-W needs is a collective effort. DC-W would want their captain Meg Lanning to repeat the superb run she had in first season in which she had finished as the leading run-scorer.

DC-W would also want their swashbuckling opener Shafali Verma to get back into serious form. If Shafali gets going at the top, it is the end of many bowling attacks. She knows how to score runs quickly but needs to spend some time in the middle to watch the ball.

Below is everything you need to know about WPL 2024 match:

When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will take place on February 26, Monday.

Where will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women begin?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Women’s Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Women’s Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi