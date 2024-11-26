Bihar youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a left-hand top-order batter, scripted history by becoming the youngest player to earn an IPL deal after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction on Monday.

Bids for Suryavanshi started at his base price of INR 30 lakh with Delhi Capitals making the early move at the auction table. Soon after, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (DC) were involved in the bidding battle, which eventually went RR's way.

Speaking after the conclusion of IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid said that Vaibhav has got some really good skills.

"Vaibhav just came to our trials and we were really happy with what he saw. I think he has got some really good skills, so we thought it might be a good environment for him to grow in," said Dravid in a video, posted by IPL's official social media handle.

Meanwhile, RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum also called Vaibhav an incredible talent.

"He's been to our high performance center in Nagpur, he had trials there and really impressed our coaching set-up there. He's an incredible talent and of course you got to have the confidence so he can step up to the IPL level. So lots of work will go in in the coming months to continue to develop him but hell of a talent and we're really excited to have him as part of the franchise," McCrum said.

Notably, this is not the first time that the 13-year-old has grabbed headlines. Earlier, Vaibhav smashed an impressive hundred (104 off 62 balls) against Australia U-19, which made him the youngest player - at 13 years and 187 days - to score a century in youth cricket, breaking the previous record of 14 years and 241 days held by Bangladesh's current captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The video of that special knock against Australia U-19 has gone viral on social media after Vaibhav became the youngest player to be signed by an IPL franchise at 13 years.

Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur, Bihar has played five Ranji Trophy games since his first-class debut against Mumbai earlier this year. He is currently playing T20s in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bihar and made his T20 debut against Rajasthan, on November 23.

The talented youngster also has a triple-century to his name - an unbeaten 332 - in an U-19 tournament in Bihar, the Randhir Verma Tournament. Legendary Brian Lara is Vaibhav's idol and he consults former India opener Wasim Jaffer about his game from time to time.