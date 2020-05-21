Vanuatu T10 League 2020: Complete schedule, squads, live streaming

At a time when all the international cricket activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus panemic, the cricket fans are all set to see some live action with Vanuatu T10 League 2020.

Earlier this month, Taiwan's first-of-its-kind, Taipei T10 League provided the much-needed relief to the cricket fans with live action amid COVID-19 crises.

Except for the first two matches of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 which will be played on May 21, all the games of the league will take place on Saturday.

The league will see a total of three teams namely Mighty Efate Panthers, Ifira Sharks and MT Bulls playing six matches each.

The final of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 will take place on June 13.

The matches of Vanuatu Blast T10 League will be of 10 overs each but the powerplay is set to hold up to 1-6 overs, with only two players being allowed outside of 30 yards circle for first 6 overs.

Ahead of the league, let us take a look at the complete schedule and squads for the event:

May 21

MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks – 07:30 AM IST

Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls – 09:30 AM IST

May 23

Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers – 07:30 AM IST

Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks – 09:30 AM IST

May 30

Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls- 07:30 AM IST

MT Bulls vs Mighty Efate Panthers- 09:30 AM IST

June 06

MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks – 07:30 AM IST

Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls – 09:30 AM IST

June 13

Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers – 07:30 AM IST

Final- 09:30 AM IST

SQUADS

MT Bulls: Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

Ifira Sharks: Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Brenan Meyer.

Mighty Efate Panthers: Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Joshua Rasu, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira, William Laumae, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Lenika Natapei.

The live streaming of the league will be available on Sports Tiger App.