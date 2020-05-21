Vanuatu T10 League 2020: Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers, best Dream 11 team prediction

Ifira Sharks will look to kickstart their campaign at the Vanuatu Premier T10 League on a winning note when they take on Mighty Efate Panthers in the second clash of the league at Vanuatu Cricket Stadium at Hybrid Oval on Thursday.

Nalin Nipiko will lead Ifira Sharks, while Mighty Efate Panthers will be captained by Joshua Rasu.

It will be the first match for Ifira Sharks and they will be keen to begin the league on a positive note.

Mighty Efate Panthers, on the other hand, will be playing their second consecutive match after locking horns with MT Bulls in their first clash earlier in the day. This means, the team could struggle with fatigue and tiredness, especially if they lose the toss and asked to bowl first.

The league will provide the much-needed live cricket action for the fans at a time when all the international events across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efarte, Dream 11 prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Jamal Vira

Batsmen: William Yamak, Apolinaire Stephen, Joshua Rasu (captain)

All-Rounders: Brian Tari, Stephane Sandy, Nalin Nipiko,Lazaro Carlot

Bowlers: Apolinaire Stephen, Lency Shem, Edwell Kalfau

Playing XIs

Ifira Sharks Playing XI: Jamal Vira (wk), Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (captain), Wolford Kalworai, Michael Avock, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen.

Mighty Efate Playing XI: Jarryd Allan (WK), Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata, Lency Shem, Alfred Carlot, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Selwyn Garae

The full squads are as follows:

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

The live streaming of the clash is available on Sports Tiger App at 9:30 am.

