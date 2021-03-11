Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate daughter Vamika’s second month birthday with THIS surprise

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who were blessed with a baby girl two months back, on Thursday (March 11) celebrated the two-month birthday of their daughter Vamika with a cake.

Anushka took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse from Vamika’s two-month anniversary and even shared a blue rainbow cake on her instastory. “Happy 2 months to us,” Anushka captioned the picture.

Earlier on International Women’s Day, Virat took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of Anushka and Vamika with the caption, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

Notably, Virat Kohli is currently on the national duty and preparing for the five-match T20I series against England, which is scheduled to begin from Friday (March 11) in Ahmedabad.

Also, Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the T20I series. Kohli highlighted how Rahul has been a consistent performer for India in the shortest format of the game. The Indian skipper also said that Shikhar Dhawan might open if one of the openers is rested for a game.

"It's quite simple, KL and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," Kohli said on the eve of the first T20I.

Full squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar.

England: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.