Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma start fundraiser for COVID-19 relief - WATCH

Team India skipper Virat Kohli along with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has started a fundraiser to aid India's battle against the raging pandemic. 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma start fundraiser for COVID-19 relief - WATCH
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma start fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

Team India skipper Virat Kohli along with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has started a fundraiser to aid India's battle against the raging pandemic. The couple took to Twitter and shared a video message and asked their supporters to come forward and contribute for the cause. 

They also appreciated the hardwork of the frontline warriors and addressed that it is time for us to lend help in return. "Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto , to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support. I urge you all to join our movement," tweeted Kohli. 

Kohli's IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be making a financial contribution to help the healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bengaluru and other cities of the country. 

Kohli had earlier said that RCB will be sporting a special "blue jersey" in one of the upcoming games to pay respect and show solidarity to all the front-line heroes who have led the fight against coronavirus pandemic. However, with COVID-19 cases emerging inside the bio-bubble, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely. 

