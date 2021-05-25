Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma save kid’s life by raising funds for world’s most expensive drug

Team India captain Virat Kohli once again lend a helping hand to help the people in need. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma raised a massive amount of INR 16 crore to arrange the world’s most expensive drug for a child named Ayaansh Gupta.

The child was diagnosed with a disease called SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) and medicine worth INR 16 crore was required for his treatment.

For those who do not know, SMA is a rare genetic disease that attacks the baby’s nerves and muscles, and as it progresses, makes it extremely difficult for the child to carry out basic activities like sit up, lift their head, swallow milk, and even breathe.

Notably, SMA is currently the leading genetic cause of infant death worldwide, and it affects 1 in 10,000 babies.

Meanwhile, Ayaansh’s parents were trying very hard to raise funds for their child as they also created a Twitter account named ‘AyaanshFightsSMA’. On this Twitter handle, the parents thanked Virat and Anushka for helping them out.

“@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma – we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta,” the parents tweeted.

WE DID IT!!! Never thought that this arduous journey we set on to #saveayaanshgupta would culminate this beautifully. Happy to announce tht we have reachd [?]16 Cr. needed to get #Zolgensma for #Ayaansh. A big thank you to every person who supported us. This is your victory. pic.twitter.com/n0mVl1BvGv — AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021

Apart from Kohli and Anushka, several other celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkumar Rao among others also came to the aid of Aayansh's parents to help them save the life of their son.

Earlier Virat Kohli had also donated 2 crores to their COVID-19 fund-raiser named ‘In This Together.’ The campaign managed to generate funds of over Rs 11 crore which were used to procure oxygen cylinders and important drugs for the hospitals facing a shortage across the nation.

The Indian captain will soon be seen playing against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final to be held in England starting June 18. With little over three weeks left for the Test to start, Kohli would look to extend their dominance as the No. 1 team in Tests by winning the first-ever World Championship title. New Zealand on the other hand will play a couple of Test matches against England before going into the final.