Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after getting out on duck in 2nd ODI against SA, watch VIRAL video

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing in the second ODI against South Africa on Friday (January 21) as he got out for a duck before playing out four dot balls. Notably, it was the 14th time Kohli, who fell prey to Keshav Maharaj, was dismissed for a duck in One-Day Internationals.

However, despite failing to score, Kohli was in a good mood and enjoyed Rishabh Pant's explosive innings from the dressing room as the 33-year-old batter was seen dancing after Pant smashed a boundary off Andile Phehlukwayo's bowling.

Kohli was seen sitting with Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah in the dugout and entertained fans with his dance moves.

Virat kohli is such a mood pic.twitter.com/yjC6XTlJIw — Siddhi :) (@_sectumsempra18) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Team India's disastrous tour of South Africa continues as the Proteas defeated the visitors by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India made 287 for six after opting to bat. Rishabh Pant top scored for India with 85 off 71 balls while skipper K L Rahul made 55 off 79 balls.

Spinner Tabraiz Shami was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking two wickets for 57 runs in nine overs.

South Africa chased down the target in 48.1 overs. Janneman Malan was the home team's top-scorer with 91 off 108 while his senior opening partner Quinton de Kock made 78 off 66 balls.

For the second game in a row, the Indian bowling lacked teeth to trouble the opposition batters as they managed to pick only three wickets.

India will now aim to salvage pride when they take on the hosts in the third and final ODI of the series on January 23.