हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after getting out on duck in 2nd ODI against SA, watch VIRAL video

Kohli was seen sitting with Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah in the dugout and entertained fans with his dance moves.  

Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after getting out on duck in 2nd ODI against SA, watch VIRAL video
File image (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing in the second ODI against South Africa on Friday (January 21) as he got out for a duck before playing out four dot balls. Notably, it was the 14th time Kohli, who fell prey to Keshav Maharaj, was dismissed for a duck in One-Day Internationals.

However, despite failing to score, Kohli was in a good mood and enjoyed Rishabh Pant's explosive innings from the dressing room as the 33-year-old batter was seen dancing after Pant smashed a boundary off Andile Phehlukwayo's bowling.

Kohli was seen sitting with Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah in the dugout and entertained fans with his dance moves.

Meanwhile, Team India's disastrous tour of South Africa continues as the Proteas defeated the visitors by seven wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India made 287 for six after opting to bat. Rishabh Pant top scored for India with 85 off 71 balls while skipper K L Rahul made 55 off 79 balls.

Spinner Tabraiz Shami was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking two wickets for 57 runs in nine overs.

South Africa chased down the target in 48.1 overs. Janneman Malan was the home team's top-scorer with 91 off 108 while his senior opening partner Quinton de Kock made 78 off 66 balls.

For the second game in a row, the Indian bowling lacked teeth to trouble the opposition batters as they managed to pick only three wickets.

India will now aim to salvage pride when they take on the hosts in the third and final ODI of the series on January 23.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs South AfricaTeam IndiaVirat KohliRishabh Pant
Next
Story

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly DENIES reports of him wanting to send show-cause notice to Virat Kohli, says THIS

Must Watch

PT18M7S

DNA: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be 28 feet tall at India Gate